Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 65,868 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Front split-bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist HD auxilliary transmission cooler Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Memorized Settings including pedals Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim AC power outlet: 1 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Liftgate window: Power Electric power steering Memorized Settings including audio Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine Wheel Diameter: 20 Wheel Width: 9 Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors UConnect wireless connectivity Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Overall Width: 2,017 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.5 L/100 km Tires: Width: 275 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 5,817 mm Wheelbase: 3,556 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm Overall height: 1,984 mm HD auxilliary engine cooler Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km Curb weight: 2,525 kg Halogen projector beam headlights 3 USB ports ParkSense rear reverse sensing system

