Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 2500

134,227 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Watch This Vehicle
12770321

2017 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12770321
  2. 12770321
  3. 12770321
  4. 12770321
  5. 12770321
  6. 12770321
  7. 12770321
  8. 12770321
  9. 12770321
  10. 12770321
  11. 12770321
  12. 12770321
  13. 12770321
  14. 12770321
  15. 12770321
  16. 12770321
  17. 12770321
  18. 12770321
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,227KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6TR5EJ5HG700225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # C0225
  • Mileage 134,227 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon 134,227 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT 165,929 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV, 4 Doors Hatchback, Back-up-Camera for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Nissan Versa Note SV, 4 Doors Hatchback, Back-up-Camera 128,596 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2017 RAM 2500