<p>Attention: Contractors & Land Scapers:</p><p>2017 Dodge RAM 3500, 4X4 6.4 L V8, 10 Feet Flat Deck with Folding sides, Crew Cab, Leather, Bluetooth, Hemi engine, Tinted, Side Step</p><p>only 127000 KMs, Certified, Fresh Annual inspection</p><p>buy today Drive Tomorrow, </p><p>Financing or & Leasing Available, </p><p>Fresh Safety, new upper and Lower Ball joints, new Rear Brake shoes,</p><p>will not disappoint you,,,</p>

2017 RAM 3500

127,000 KM

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

127,000KM
VIN 3C7WRTCJXHG719577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Attention: Contractors & Land Scapers:

2017 Dodge RAM 3500, 4X4 6.4 L V8, 10 Feet Flat Deck with Folding sides, Crew Cab, Leather, Bluetooth, Hemi engine, Tinted, Side Step

only 127000 KM's, Certified, Fresh Annual inspection

buy today Drive Tomorrow, 

Financing or & Leasing Available, 

Fresh Safety, new upper and Lower Ball joints, new Rear Brake shoes,

will not disappoint you,,,

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

