2017 RAM 3500

Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Attention: Contractors & Land Scapers:
2017 Dodge RAM 3500, 4X4 6.4 L V8, 10 Feet Flat Deck with Folding sides, Crew Cab, Leather, Bluetooth, Hemi engine, Tinted, Side Step
only 127000 KM's, Certified, Fresh Annual inspection
buy today Drive Tomorrow,
Financing or & Leasing Available,
Fresh Safety, new upper and Lower Ball joints, new Rear Brake shoes,
will not disappoint you,,,
