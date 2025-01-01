Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 5500

125,603 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 5500

ST

Watch This Vehicle
12804634

2017 RAM 5500

ST

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12804634
  2. 12804634
  3. 12804634
  4. 12804634
  5. 12804634
  6. 12804634
  7. 12804634
  8. 12804634
  9. 12804634
  10. 12804634
  11. 12804634
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,603KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C7WRNCL7HG753568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 125,603 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Dual Rear Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2017 RAM 5500 ST for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 RAM 5500 ST 125,603 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX,Auto,Certified,Winter Tires on Rims,No Accident for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX,Auto,Certified,Winter Tires on Rims,No Accident 107,000 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport,Certified,Auto,A/C,Tinted,Black on Black,Fog for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Honda Accord Sport,Certified,Auto,A/C,Tinted,Black on Black,Fog 165,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2017 RAM 5500