$31,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 5500
ST
2017 RAM 5500
ST
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,603KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C7WRNCL7HG753568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 125,603 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Dual Rear Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
2017 RAM 5500 ST 125,603 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX,Auto,Certified,Winter Tires on Rims,No Accident 107,000 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Sport,Certified,Auto,A/C,Tinted,Black on Black,Fog 165,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Email Vendora Credit Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2017 RAM 5500