$14,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM ProMaster
1500 High Roof 136" WB~SAFETY CERTIFIED~16 Service
2017 RAM ProMaster
1500 High Roof 136" WB~SAFETY CERTIFIED~16 Service
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
263,247KM
VIN 3C6TRVBG5HE510588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 263,247 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ram ProMaster 1500 High Roof 136" WB***SAFETY CERTIFIED***16 Service Records !!!
The 2017 Ram ProMaster 1500 High Roof 136" WB is a versatile and spacious cargo van, perfect for business or commercial use with its easy-access high roof design. It offers reliable performance, a smooth drive, and plenty of cargo capacity to handle demanding jobs. This well-maintained unit comes with 16 service records, showing consistent care and upkeep for added confidence.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$14950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2017 Ram ProMaster 1500 High Roof 136" WB is a versatile and spacious cargo van, perfect for business or commercial use with its easy-access high roof design. It offers reliable performance, a smooth drive, and plenty of cargo capacity to handle demanding jobs. This well-maintained unit comes with 16 service records, showing consistent care and upkeep for added confidence.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$14950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2017 RAM ProMaster