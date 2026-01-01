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2017 Ram ProMaster 1500 High Roof 136 WB***SAFETY CERTIFIED***16 Service Records !!! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> The 2017 Ram ProMaster 1500 High Roof 136 WB is a versatile and spacious cargo van, perfect for business or commercial use with its easy-access high roof design. It offers reliable performance, a smooth drive, and plenty of cargo capacity to handle demanding jobs. This well-maintained unit comes with 16 service records, showing consistent care and upkeep for added confidence. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verified <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * A/C <br/> * Cruise control <br/> <br/> <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!<br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR Cleaning <br/> $14950+hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> Fahad Khan United Motorz inc. <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2017 RAM ProMaster

263,247 KM

Details Description

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM ProMaster

1500 High Roof 136" WB~SAFETY CERTIFIED~16 Service

Watch This Vehicle
14142937

2017 RAM ProMaster

1500 High Roof 136" WB~SAFETY CERTIFIED~16 Service

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
263,247KM
VIN 3C6TRVBG5HE510588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 263,247 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ram ProMaster 1500 High Roof 136" WB***SAFETY CERTIFIED***16 Service Records !!!



The 2017 Ram ProMaster 1500 High Roof 136" WB is a versatile and spacious cargo van, perfect for business or commercial use with its easy-access high roof design. It offers reliable performance, a smooth drive, and plenty of cargo capacity to handle demanding jobs. This well-maintained unit comes with 16 service records, showing consistent care and upkeep for added confidence.


Key Features:-

* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise control


CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$14950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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647-542-XXXX

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647-542-7562

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$14,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2017 RAM ProMaster