Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Forester

94,503 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 7238840
  2. 7238840
  3. 7238840
Contact Seller

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

94,503KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7238840
  • Stock #: 2793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2793
  • Mileage 94,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:


- Single owner


- Panoramic sunroof


Another desirable Subaru Forster 2.5i Touring has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right option! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained by it's single owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, symmetrical AWD system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, fog lights, and more!



Certified!


Carfax Available


Extended Warranty Available!


Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C


ONLY $18,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2015 Acura RDX 6-Spd...
 148,623 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 46,514 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Venza FW...
 94,907 KM
$13,300 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory