2017 Subaru Forester

+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Panoramic sunroof
Another desirable Subaru Forster 2.5i Touring has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right option! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained by it's single owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, symmetrical AWD system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, fog lights, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $18,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2