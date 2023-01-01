Menu
2017 Subaru Forester

138,021 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited W/Tech - LEATHER! MAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited W/Tech - LEATHER! MAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

138,021KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Winter tire pkg included
- Eye Sight pkg


Here comes a very desirable Subaru Forester Limited with Eye Sight package! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!

Fully loaded with the highly desired 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure alert, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, H/K sound system, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, memory seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, fog lights, smart key, push start, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, digital climate control, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

