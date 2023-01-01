$22,999+ tax & licensing
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2017 Subaru Forester
2.5i Limited W/Tech - LEATHER! MAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
138,021KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9688246
- Stock #: 3512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Winter tire pkg included
- Eye Sight pkg
Here comes a very desirable Subaru Forester Limited with Eye Sight package! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Fully loaded with the highly desired 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure alert, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, H/K sound system, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, memory seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, fog lights, smart key, push start, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, digital climate control, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$22,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
