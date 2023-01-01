Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Legacy

81,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Legacy

2017 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Limited W/Tech Pkg - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Limited W/Tech Pkg - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 9688249
  2. 9688249
  3. 9688249
  4. 9688249
  5. 9688249
  6. 9688249
  7. 9688249
  8. 9688249
  9. 9688249
  10. 9688249
  11. 9688249
  12. 9688249
  13. 9688249
  14. 9688249
  15. 9688249
  16. 9688249
  17. 9688249
  18. 9688249
  19. 9688249
  20. 9688249
  21. 9688249
  22. 9688249
  23. 9688249
  24. 9688249
  25. 9688249
  26. 9688249
  27. 9688249
  28. 9688249
  29. 9688249
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9688249
  • Stock #: 3513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3513
  • Mileage 81,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights
- Factory remote start
- Winter tires included


Here comes a very desirable Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited with technology package! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the legendary 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, cruise control, factory remote start, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, key-less entry, alarm, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$23,900 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2015 Honda Accord Sp...
 131,398 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 112,687 KM
$12,499 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 61,188 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory