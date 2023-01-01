$35,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru WRX
STI Sport-tech
$35,999
- Listing ID: 9841508
- Stock #: P23017
- VIN: JF1VA2Y68H9806723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,207 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded, MANUAL transmission WRX STI
Navigation, sunroof and of course all the performance bits of a top of the line, rally inspired sports sedan. Absolutely dominate winter (and summer). Well taken care of with no mods (except black aftermarket rims). Car is coming with brand new set of tires!
