Menu
Account
Sign In
Crystal Black Silica 2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 16V DOHC Lineartronic CVT AWD 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.70 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: STARLINK, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Proximity Key w/Push-Button Start, Radio data system, Radio: 7 Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

105,419 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 11437667
  2. 11437667
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,419KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GPANCXHH231764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 171160A
  • Mileage 105,419 KM

Vehicle Description

Crystal Black Silica 2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 16V DOHC Lineartronic CVT AWD 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.70 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: STARLINK, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Proximity Key w/Push-Button Start, Radio data system, Radio: 7" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 301A | FX4 PACKAGE | HITCH AND TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 301A | FX4 PACKAGE | HITCH AND TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER 55,908 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus RX 350 L LUXURY PACKAGE | SUNROOF | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Lexus RX 350 L LUXURY PACKAGE | SUNROOF | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS 51,060 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Soul EX+ HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Kia Soul EX+ HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SUNROOF | 34,552 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek