2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 171160A
- Mileage 105,419 KM
Vehicle Description
Crystal Black Silica 2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 16V DOHC Lineartronic CVT AWD 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.70 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: STARLINK, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Proximity Key w/Push-Button Start, Radio data system, Radio: 7" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
