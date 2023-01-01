Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Camry

256,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

XLE,Hybrid,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified,GPS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Camry

XLE,Hybrid,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified,GPS

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
256,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10234457
  • VIN: 4T1BD1FK2HU219117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 256,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key less, Alloys, SunRoof, GPS, Bluetooth, Hybrid, 2 Set Of Keys, Certified, Ontario Car, Good Driving Condition, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the Carfax history report:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

2017 Toyota Camry XL...
 256,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rondo EX / ...
 232,435 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz S...
 28,000 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory