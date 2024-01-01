$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Camry
LE | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # OP4748A
- Mileage 132,980 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Toyota Camry LE | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |
4D Sedan 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Family Car
Reviews:
* In most aspects of comfort, space, ride quality, and a feel of sturdy and confident driving, the Camry is highly rated by owners. Many owner reviews also reference a worry-free driving experience, with good fuel mileage and low running costs. Owners of top-line models love the premium stereo system, leather seats and sunroof. Notably, more than one owner expressed surprise at the resale value of their used Camry, which could be a pro or a con for used shoppers, depending on several factors. Source: autoTRADER.ca
