Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Toyota Camry LE | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 4D Sedan 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Awards: * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Family Car Reviews: * In most aspects of comfort, space, ride quality, and a feel of sturdy and confident driving, the Camry is highly rated by owners. Many owner reviews also reference a worry-free driving experience, with good fuel mileage and low running costs. Owners of top-line models love the premium stereo system, leather seats and sunroof. Notably, more than one owner expressed surprise at the resale value of their used Camry, which could be a pro or a con for used shoppers, depending on several factors. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2017 Toyota Camry

132,980 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Camry

LE | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Camry

LE | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 11338282
  2. 11338282
  3. 11338282
  4. 11338282
  5. 11338282
  6. 11338282
  7. 11338282
  8. 11338282
  9. 11338282
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,980KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FKXHU629819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4748A
  • Mileage 132,980 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Camry LE | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

4D Sedan 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Family Car

Reviews:
* In most aspects of comfort, space, ride quality, and a feel of sturdy and confident driving, the Camry is highly rated by owners. Many owner reviews also reference a worry-free driving experience, with good fuel mileage and low running costs. Owners of top-line models love the premium stereo system, leather seats and sunroof. Notably, more than one owner expressed surprise at the resale value of their used Camry, which could be a pro or a con for used shoppers, depending on several factors. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 170,069 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Camry LE | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Toyota Camry LE | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 132,980 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy ULTIMATE | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | 14,268 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Camry