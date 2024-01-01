$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Toyota Camry
LE - BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH! HTD SEATS!
2017 Toyota Camry
LE - BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH! HTD SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,851KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4072
- Mileage 86,851 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
Here comes another desirable Toyota Camry LE with only 87,000km! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for 8.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Accident free
Here comes another desirable Toyota Camry LE with only 87,000km! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for 8.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2020 Ford Edge ST LINE AWD - CO-PILOT 360! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! 43,724 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Sedan 4MATIC - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! H/K SOUND! 119,221 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD Nav Package -LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS! 128,030 KM $22,499 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2017 Toyota Camry