Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free

Here comes another desirable Toyota Camry LE with only 87,000km! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for 8.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2017 Toyota Camry

86,851 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Camry

LE - BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH! HTD SEATS!

2017 Toyota Camry

LE - BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH! HTD SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,851KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4072
  • Mileage 86,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free


Here comes another desirable Toyota Camry LE with only 87,000km! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for 8.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Toyota Camry