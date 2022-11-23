$24,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Camry
XLE V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$24,999
- Listing ID: 9423544
- Stock #: 3412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,175 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Rare 6 cylinder XLE model
- Remote start
- Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense
Another gorgeous Camry XLE V6 has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This beautiful sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, wireless charger, JBL audio system, remote start, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C!
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
