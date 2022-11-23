Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

83,175 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

XLE V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

XLE V6 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

83,175KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9423544
  • Stock #: 3412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3412
  • Mileage 83,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Rare 6 cylinder XLE model
- Remote start
- Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense


Another gorgeous Camry XLE V6 has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This beautiful sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, wireless charger, JBL audio system, remote start, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C!
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wireless Charger
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Spoiler
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

