$20,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
SE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!
2017 Toyota Corolla
SE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
86,393KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3830
- Mileage 86,393 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Toyota safety sense
Another beautiful Corolla SE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This well equipped Corolla is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, spoiler, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$20,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-4995
Quick Links
2017 Toyota Corolla