2017 Toyota Corolla

86,393 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

86,393KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3830
  • Mileage 86,393 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Toyota safety sense

Another beautiful Corolla SE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This well equipped Corolla is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, spoiler, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$20,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Steering

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Rear Defrost

5 Passenger

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

2017 Toyota Corolla