178,928 KM

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing
LE / B.CAM / S.ROOF / MOONROOF

13201955

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans!

 

Apply Online @ Daleo Motors down payment may be required

 

The 2017 Toyota Corolla LE is a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan that delivers smooth, worry-free driving. With a backup camera and sunroof/moonroof, it adds modern convenience and comfort to an already dependable daily driver.

 

Carfax Link: A6024

 

Hamilton’s Auto Sales & Financing Experts!

 

Main Office: 1575 Main St. E.

 

With over 30 years experience servicing the Hamilton area, we can help!

 

Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing.

 

Apply Online Now at Daleo Motors for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.

 

At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING!

 

The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES!

 

Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification & OMVIC fee.

 

We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive our vehicles.

 

Certification included at no extra cost.

 

All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST

 

Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.

All of our vehicles are priced based on year, make, model, kms and condition.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

519-829-5628
