2017 Toyota Highlander

74,333 KM

$36,983

+ tax & licensing
$36,983

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

AWD | XLE | NAV | LEATHER | SUNROOF

2017 Toyota Highlander

AWD | XLE | NAV | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,983

+ taxes & licensing

74,333KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9786178
  • Stock #: 520842
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFHXHS520842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,333 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, details coming soon.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

