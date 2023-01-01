$36,983+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,983
+ taxes & licensing
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
519-772-3040
2017 Toyota Highlander
2017 Toyota Highlander
AWD | XLE | NAV | LEATHER | SUNROOF
Location
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,983
+ taxes & licensing
74,333KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9786178
- Stock #: 520842
- VIN: 5TDJZRFHXHS520842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,333 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, details coming soon.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1