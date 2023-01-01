2017 Toyota Highlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,983 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 3 3 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9786178

9786178 Stock #: 520842

520842 VIN: 5TDJZRFHXHS520842

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 74,333 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.