2017 Toyota Prius

<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Equipped with Toyota safety sense</span><br></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Here comes a very desirable Toyota Prius with all the right features! This spacious hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Loaded with the fuel efficient 1.8L - 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and more!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Certified!<br></span><span>Carfax Available<br></span><span>Extended Warranty Available!<br></span><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!<br></span><span>$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a><br></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4103
  • Mileage 93,380 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Toyota Prius