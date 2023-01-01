2017 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 7 5 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10415298

10415298 Stock #: 342671

342671 VIN: 2T3ZFREV4HW342671

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 173,752 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.