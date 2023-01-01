$21,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE, Front Wheel Drive, Back-Up-Camera, Htd Seats
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10415298
- Stock #: 342671
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV4HW342671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,752 KM
Vehicle Description
Front Wheel Drive, 4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Avoidance adaptive Cruise, USB and AUX Input, Heated front Seats, Back-Up-Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Only 173,752 Kms, Asking $21,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.
On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca
