$19,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C6310
- Mileage 123,190 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive into Adventure with this 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE!
Looking for a versatile, reliable, and efficient SUV? This 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE is ready to take you wherever you need to go. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, this compact crossover is built for both comfort and performance.
Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*
Vehicle Features
Vendora Credit Inc
