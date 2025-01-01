Menu
<p>Just listed, in really good shape, runs and drives like a peach.  A compact SUV known for its unbeatable reliability, strong resale value, and all-weather capability. Whether youre commuting through the city or exploring off the beaten path, this RAV4 delivers comfort, space, and peace of mind.</p><p>All-Wheel Drive (AWD), and equipped with a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine making amazing on fuel. </p><p>Key Features : Lane Departure Alert l Adaptive Cruise Control l Pre-Collision System l Backup Camera l Bluetooth® Connectivity l Spacious Interior & Rear Cargo Area</p><p>Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE </p><p>Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved. </p><p>Extended warrantees sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! </p><p>No gimmicks, straight forward, pressure free, full transparency approach with the objective of making a difficult process easy.  We are a family owned business, do not work on commissions, and back all our cars.  </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2017 Toyota RAV4

139,590 KM

$18,599

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

LE l Clean Carfax l No accidents l AWD

13082885

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE l Clean Carfax l No accidents l AWD

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

$18,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,590KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV5HW676242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2832
  • Mileage 139,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

