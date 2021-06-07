Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

121,768 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

LE AWD - BACK-UP CAM! SAFETY SENSE! ACCIDENT FREE!

Location

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

121,768KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: 2808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,768 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:


- Accident free


- Dealer serviced


- Toyota Safety Sense


Here comes another desirable Toyota RAV4 LE AWD with all the right equipment! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!



Certified!


Carfax Available!


Extended Warranty Available!


Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C


ONLY $18,900 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

