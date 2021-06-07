2017 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Toyota Safety Sense
Here comes another desirable Toyota RAV4 LE AWD with all the right equipment! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $18,900 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
