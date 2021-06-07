2017 Toyota RAV4

$18,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 7 6 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7238843

7238843 Stock #: 2808

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2808

Mileage 121,768 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.