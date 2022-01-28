$32,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2017 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid AWD LE - BACK-UP CAM! SAFETY SENSE! ALLOYS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$32,999
- Listing ID: 8244831
- Stock #: 3130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,072 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense
- Rare Hybrid model
Here comes a rare and desirable Toyota Rav4 Hybrid LE+ AWD with Toyota Safety sense technology! This fuel economic, spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $32,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
