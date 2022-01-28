Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

83,072 KM

Details

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid AWD LE - BACK-UP CAM! SAFETY SENSE! ALLOYS!

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid AWD LE - BACK-UP CAM! SAFETY SENSE! ALLOYS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

83,072KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8244831
  • Stock #: 3130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3130
  • Mileage 83,072 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense
- Rare Hybrid model



Here comes a rare and desirable Toyota Rav4 Hybrid LE+ AWD with Toyota Safety sense technology! This fuel economic, spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $32,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!



* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the
information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any
errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald
Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

