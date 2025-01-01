$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Toyota Sienna
SE
2017 Toyota Sienna
SE
Location
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
216,666KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDXZ3DC1HS882279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 216,666 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2017 Toyota Sienna SE 216,666 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 RAM 1500 Rebel No Accidents | Alpine Audio | Heated Seats 30,568 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL 72,378 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Call Dealer
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
519-893-1501
2017 Toyota Sienna