2017 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED! </span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!<br /></span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff; border: none;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #000000;>Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.</span></pre>

2017 Toyota Tacoma

116,791 KM

Details Description Features

$34,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Double Cab 4x4 *TRUCK CAP*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Double Cab 4x4 *TRUCK CAP*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1706373502
  2. 1706373502
  3. 1706373502
  4. 1706373502
  5. 1706373501
  6. 1706373501
  7. 1706373500
  8. 1706373500
  9. 1706373501
  10. 1706373501
  11. 1706373501
  12. 1706373500
  13. 1706373501
  14. 1706373511
  15. 1706373501
  16. 1706373502
  17. 1706373530
  18. 1706373530
  19. 1706373529
  20. 1706373526
  21. 1706373527
  22. 1706373527
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
116,791KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22903
  • Mileage 116,791 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van 36,584 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo 36,584 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van 55,938 KM $39,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,850

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tacoma