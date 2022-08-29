Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

99,181 KM

Details Description Features

$38,998

+ tax & licensing
Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

TRD Off Road HEATED SEATS | POWER SUNROOF | TRD SPORT 4X4

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

99,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9028585
  • Stock #: 22E4460A
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN5HX022723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,181 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 120V/400W Deck Mounted AC Power, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, CD player, Color Keyed Rear Bumper, Compass, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Immobilizer, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof, Power windows, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Smart Key w/Push Button Start, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, TRD Sport Package, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wide Angle Front Fog Lamps.


4WD 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic
Inferno Red


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

