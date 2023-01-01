2017 Volkswagen Golf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,388 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 2 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9936296

9936296 Stock #: 23F1770B

23F1770B VIN: 3VW4T7AU3HM047158

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,239 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.