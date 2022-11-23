$18,995+ tax & licensing
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Firm
519-584-1968
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4T S
Location
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
519-584-1968
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
91,053KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9422266
- Stock #: 1057
- VIN: 3VW2B7AJ0HM291298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Bronze Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black/Palladium Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1057
- Mileage 91,053 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.23
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Total speakers: 4
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Impact sensor: door unlock
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake width: 0.4
Vanity mirrors: dual
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Mirror color: black
Wheels: steel
Steering ratio: 16.4
Wheel covers: full
Front brake width: 1.0
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 10.7
Front brake diameter: 11.3
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Memory Card Slot
single disc
fuel cut-off
reclining
maintenance due
12V rear
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3