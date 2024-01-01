Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- Factory remote start

Here comes a lovely VW Passat Comfortline loaded with all the right options! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.8L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, heated seats (front & rear), alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2017 Volkswagen Passat

82,166 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

82,166KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3925
  • Mileage 82,166 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- Factory remote start


Here comes a lovely VW Passat Comfortline loaded with all the right options! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.8L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, heated seats (front & rear), alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

