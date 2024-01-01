$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Volkswagen Passat
COMFORLTINE - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
2017 Volkswagen Passat
COMFORLTINE - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
82,166KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3925
- Mileage 82,166 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- Factory remote start
Here comes a lovely VW Passat Comfortline loaded with all the right options! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.8L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, heated seats (front & rear), alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2017 Volkswagen Passat