Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

75,213 KM

Details Description Features

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Touareg

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

V6 Wolfsburg Edition - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! DRIVER'S ASSIST!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Touareg

V6 Wolfsburg Edition - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! DRIVER'S ASSIST!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 6887529
  2. 6887529
  3. 6887529
  4. 6887529
  5. 6887529
  6. 6887529
  7. 6887529
  8. 6887529
  9. 6887529
  10. 6887529
Contact Seller

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

75,213KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6887529
  • Stock #: 2666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2666
  • Mileage 75,213 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New tires all around!
- New braked all around!

Very  rare and desirable Volkswagen Touareg Wolfsburg edition has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious, accident free SUV is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!

Fully loaded with the powerful 3.6L 6 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, front & reverse camera, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, forward collision, lane departure, adaptive cruise control, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated & cooled seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX, upgraded audio system, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $32,500 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2016 Honda HR-V EX-L...
 123,025 KM
$16,400 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Venza LI...
 126,149 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 59,642 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory