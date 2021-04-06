2017 Volkswagen Touareg

+ taxes & licensing
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New tires all around!
- New braked all around!
Very rare and desirable Volkswagen Touareg Wolfsburg edition has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious, accident free SUV is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Fully loaded with the powerful 3.6L 6 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, front & reverse camera, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, forward collision, lane departure, adaptive cruise control, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated & cooled seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX, upgraded audio system, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $32,500 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
