2018 Acura ILX

32,432 KM

$26,982

+ tax & licensing
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

PREMIUM PLUS | NAV | LEATHER | REMOTE START

PREMIUM PLUS | NAV | LEATHER | REMOTE START

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

32,432KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8176984
  • Stock #: 800681
  • VIN: 19UDE2F75JA800681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,432 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, details coming soon.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

