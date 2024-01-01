2018 Acura RDX

Menu
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Well serviced</span><br><span>- Highly optioned</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Another beautiful Acura RDX Elite package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Certified!<br></span><span>Carfax Available<br></span><span>Extended Warranty Available!<br></span><span>Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C<br></span><span>$22,499 </span><span>PLUS HST & LIC<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

