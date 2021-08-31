Menu
2018 Acura RDX

91,328 KM

$31,500

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Technology Package - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Technology Package - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

91,328KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7985232
  • Stock #: 3069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,328 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced



Another beautiful Acura RDX with the technology package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Dealer serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss the one!



Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, xenon lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $31,500 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

