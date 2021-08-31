2018 Acura RDX

$31,500 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 3 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7985232

7985232 Stock #: 3069

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3069

Mileage 91,328 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Convenience Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror TOUCHSCREEN LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals Power Rear Door / Hatch Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.