2018 Acura TLX

142,512 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Technology Package A-Spec 2.4L - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY! SUNROOF!

Technology Package A-Spec 2.4L - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

142,512KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Well serviced


Here comes a stunning Acura TLX A-SPEC Tech package with all the right features! This sports sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, sunroof, leather/suede seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start

