2018 Acura TLX
Technology Package A-Spec 2.4L - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY! SUNROOF!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,512 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Well serviced
Here comes a stunning Acura TLX A-SPEC Tech package with all the right features! This sports sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, sunroof, leather/suede seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
