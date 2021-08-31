Menu
2018 Audi A3

77,703 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

2018 Audi A3

QUATTRO | TECHNIK | NAV | BLIND | CAMERA

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,703KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7952432
  • Stock #: 041819
  • VIN: WAUF8GFF3J1041819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,703 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Audi A3 has a CLEAN CARFAX with no accidents, and is also a one owner Canadian (Ontario) lease return with service records. High-value options included with this vehicle are; blind spot indicators, navigation, Bang & Olufsen premium audio, grey leather / heated / power seats, heated steering wheel, convenience entry, app connect, sunroof, xenon headlights, back up camera, 18” alloy rims and fog lights, offering immense value.

 

Why buy from us?

 

Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater’s 2021 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honored to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 900 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.

 

Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please give us a call at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full list of inventory and complete an easy online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.

 

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment. Taxes and licensing are excluded from the price shown above*

 

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

