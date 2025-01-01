$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi A4
Sedan Komfort
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,000KM
VIN WAUANAF44JN012708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # PC1754
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE IS A NICE CLEAN LOADED AUDI THAT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT NO ACCIDENT AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
