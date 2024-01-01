$28,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Audi S5
Sportback Technik Quattro - DRIVER'S ASSIST! B&O AUDIO! MASSAGE SEATS!
2018 Audi S5
Sportback Technik Quattro - DRIVER'S ASSIST! B&O AUDIO! MASSAGE SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$28,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,783KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4233
- Mileage 140,783 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Advanced driver's assist package
- AWE exhaust
Very desirable Audi S5 Sportback Technik with the advanced driver's assist package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder turbo engine producing 354hp/369lb-ft torque, automatic transmission, virtual cockpit, Quattro AWD, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, massage seats, navigation system, 360 camera, head-up display, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, B&O audio system, panoramic sunroof, upgraded leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$28,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$28,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power folding side mirrors
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$28,499
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2018 Audi S5