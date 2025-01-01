$29,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 BMW 4 Series
Gran Coupe 440i xDrive - M PKG 1&2! HUD! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!
2018 BMW 4 Series
Gran Coupe 440i xDrive - M PKG 1&2! HUD! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$29,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,993KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4347
- Mileage 113,993 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- M Power Kit
- M Performance exhaust
This beautiful Estoril Blue BMW 440i xDrive is optioned with the the rare M performance package 1 & 2 giving you extra power and sound! Excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful inline 3L - turbo 6 cylinder engine, AWD, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, 360 camera, head up display, Harman/Kardon audio system, Apple Car Play, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, dual power seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded M alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$29,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$29,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- M Power Kit
- M Performance exhaust
This beautiful Estoril Blue BMW 440i xDrive is optioned with the the rare M performance package 1 & 2 giving you extra power and sound! Excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful inline 3L - turbo 6 cylinder engine, AWD, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, 360 camera, head up display, Harman/Kardon audio system, Apple Car Play, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, dual power seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded M alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$29,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$29,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power folding side mirrors
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charger
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Birds Eye View Camera
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2016 Nissan Rogue SL AWD - LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! 80,088 KM $16,499 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive - M-SPORT PKG! HUD! NAV! 360 CAM! 141,430 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey Touring - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PWR DOORS! 176,880 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,499
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2018 BMW 4 Series