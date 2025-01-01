2018 BMW 4 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free<br>- Dealer serviced<br></span><span>- M Power Kit<br></span>- <span>M Performance exhaust<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>This beautiful Estoril Blue BMW 440i xDrive is optioned with the the rare M performance package 1 & 2 giving you extra power and sound! Excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Equipped with the powerful inline 3L - turbo 6 cylinder engine, AWD, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, 360 camera, head up display, Harman/Kardon audio system, Apple Car Play, </span><span>sunroof, </span><span>leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, dual power seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded M alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Certified!<br></span><span>Carfax Available!<br></span><span>Extended Warranty Available!<br></span><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!<br></span><span>$29,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$29,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span></div><div><span><br /></span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2018 BMW 4 Series

113,993 KM

Details Description Features

$29,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 BMW 4 Series

Gran Coupe 440i xDrive - M PKG 1&2! HUD! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!

Watch This Vehicle
12207360

2018 BMW 4 Series

Gran Coupe 440i xDrive - M PKG 1&2! HUD! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,993KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4347
  • Mileage 113,993 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- M Power Kit
- M Performance exhaust


This beautiful Estoril Blue BMW 440i xDrive is optioned with the the rare M performance package 1 & 2 giving you extra power and sound! Excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful inline 3L - turbo 6 cylinder engine, AWD, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, 360 camera, head up display, Harman/Kardon audio system, Apple Car Play, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, dual power seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded M alloys, steering wheel controls, dual zone digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$29,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$29,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power folding side mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charger

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Birds Eye View Camera
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SL AWD - LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue SL AWD - LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! 80,088 KM $16,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive - M-SPORT PKG! HUD! NAV! 360 CAM! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive - M-SPORT PKG! HUD! NAV! 360 CAM! 141,430 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Odyssey Touring - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PWR DOORS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Honda Odyssey Touring - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PWR DOORS! 176,880 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 4 Series