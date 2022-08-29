Menu
2018 BMW X1

117,411 KM

Details

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X1

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i Nav/Pano

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i Nav/Pano

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

117,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9280063
  • Stock #: 54902
  • VIN: WBXHT3C38J5K27316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,411 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident trade from employees family member. Extremely well looked after. Navigation. Panoramic sunroof. 8-speed Steptronic Automatic transmission with Sport and Manual shift modes. The Lane Departure Warning1 system provides support and active assistance to avoid dangerous situations. Potent TwinPower turbocharged engine propelles it to pole position when it comes to conquering the road ahead.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

