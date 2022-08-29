$27,499+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X1
xDrive28i Nav/Pano
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
117,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9280063
- Stock #: 54902
- VIN: WBXHT3C38J5K27316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 117,411 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
