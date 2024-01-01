Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Intelligent safety package
- Highly optioned

Just landed is a lovely BMW X5 xDrive35i with ALL the options! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, H/K audio system, 360 camera, head-up display, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, forward collision, pedestrian detection, lane departure, panoramic sunroof, upgraded leather seats, cooled seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $31,900 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2018 BMW X5

70,171 KM

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i INTELLIGENT SAFETY! NAV! 360 CAM! COOLED SEATS! PANO ROOF!

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i INTELLIGENT SAFETY! NAV! 360 CAM! COOLED SEATS! PANO ROOF!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,171KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4034
  • Mileage 70,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Intelligent safety package
- Highly optioned


Just landed is a lovely BMW X5 xDrive35i with ALL the options! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, H/K audio system, 360 camera, head-up display, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, forward collision, pedestrian detection, lane departure, panoramic sunroof, upgraded leather seats, cooled seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $31,900 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Birds Eye View Camera
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2018 BMW X5