2018 Buick Enclave

Listing ID: 9400315

Stock #: UK1973A

VIN: 5GAEVCKW8JJ147626

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour EBONY

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1973A

Mileage 83,501 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Cooled Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Exterior Roof Rails Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 55 Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Remote window operation Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Surround Audio Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors 60-40 Third Row Seat Power Folding Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors Rear buckets Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Memorized Settings including audio Wheel Diameter: 20 Rear heat ducts with separate controls Memorized Settings including steering wheel Driver adjustable suspension ride control Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Fuel Capacity: 83 L Tires: Width: 255 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 988 mm Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm Overall Width: 2,002 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 13.8 L/100 km IntelliLink SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Curb weight: 2,125 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,900 kg 3rd Row Head Room: 955 mm Overall height: 1,768 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,232 mm Manual child safety locks Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate OnStar Guidance Simulated wood/leather center console trim Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 3rd Row Leg Room: 851 mm Lane Departure Warning: Active Overall Length: 5,189 mm Wheelbase: 3,071 mm Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Max cargo capacity: 2,764 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,585 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,567 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,466 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Front and Rear Park Assist reverse sensing system 6 USB ports Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Mitigation : Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking Integrated Navigation System : Yes 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 Audio System Premium Brand : Buick Infotainment System

