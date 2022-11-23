$38,564+ tax & licensing
$38,564
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Buick Enclave
2018 Buick Enclave
Avenir
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
83,501KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9400315
- Stock #: UK1973A
- VIN: 5GAEVCKW8JJ147626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour EBONY
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Buick offers a luxurious three-row SUV at a great value with the Enclave. This 2018 Buick Enclave is for sale today in Kitchener.
This 2018 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 83,501 kms. It's ebony in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Enclave's trim level is Avenir. This range-topping Enclave Avenir is one of the most stylish, luxurious ways to transport you and your family. It comes generously appointed with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose premium audio, wireless charging, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, a surround vision camera, remote start, a power moonroof, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $259.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $47256 ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
60-40 Third Row Seat
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear buckets
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Memorized Settings including audio
Wheel Diameter: 20
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Fuel Capacity: 83 L
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 988 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
Overall Width: 2,002 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.8 L/100 km
IntelliLink
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 2,125 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,900 kg
3rd Row Head Room: 955 mm
Overall height: 1,768 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,232 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
OnStar Guidance
Simulated wood/leather center console trim
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
3rd Row Leg Room: 851 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Overall Length: 5,189 mm
Wheelbase: 3,071 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Max cargo capacity: 2,764 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,585 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,567 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,466 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Front and Rear Park Assist reverse sensing system
6 USB ports
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation : Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
Integrated Navigation System : Yes
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Audio System Premium Brand : Buick Infotainment System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
