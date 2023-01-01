$26,999+ tax & licensing
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71
Location

1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2



234,539KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10152666
- Stock #: DK5024A
- VIN: 1GCPTDE16J1204859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 234,539 KM
Vehicle Description
SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN: We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Full-size trucks seem old-fashioned when you're driving this modern, midsize Chevy Colorado. This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 234,539 kms. It's satin in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is Z71. Upgrading to this Z71 trim is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display - featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker audio system and wireless streaming audio. It also includes unique aluminum wheels, an off-road suspension, automatic locking rear differential, automatic climate control, heated front seats, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, 4-way power driver and passenger seat, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Mechanical
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Off Road Suspension
Comfort
Automatic front air conditioning
Additional Features
4 door
Touch Screen
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Wheel Diameter: 17
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Rear Leg Room: 909 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm
Front Head Room: 1,052 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm
Overall height: 1,793 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.0 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,722 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 2,033 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,887 mm
OnStar Guidance
SiriusXM
Wheelbase: 3,259 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Overall Length: 5,403 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay mirroring
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
Teen Driver Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
