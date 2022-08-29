$36,999+ tax & licensing
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
LT Crew V6 4x4 Tow Pkg
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
65,057KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9176452
- Stock #: 54882
- VIN: 1GCGTCEN6J1316736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 54882
- Mileage 65,057 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition 1 owner trade. Power seat. Tow package. Trailer brake controler. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On-Star. Back Up camera. Tonneau cover.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4