2018 Chevrolet Colorado

65,057 KM

Details

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Crew V6 4x4 Tow Pkg

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Crew V6 4x4 Tow Pkg

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

65,057KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9176452
  • Stock #: 54882
  • VIN: 1GCGTCEN6J1316736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 54882
  • Mileage 65,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition 1 owner trade. Power seat. Tow package. Trailer brake controler. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On-Star. Back Up camera. Tonneau cover.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

