Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

76,860 KM

Details Description Features

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CARPLAY!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CARPLAY!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 10017759
  2. 10017759
  3. 10017759
  4. 10017759
  5. 10017759
  6. 10017759
  7. 10017759
  8. 10017759
  9. 10017759
  10. 10017759
  11. 10017759
  12. 10017759
  13. 10017759
  14. 10017759
  15. 10017759
  16. 10017759
  17. 10017759
  18. 10017759
  19. 10017759
  20. 10017759
  21. 10017759
  22. 10017759
  23. 10017759
  24. 10017759
  25. 10017759
  26. 10017759
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
76,860KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10017759
  • Stock #: 3606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3606
  • Mileage 76,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Factory remote start


Here comes a beautiful Chevrolet Equinox Premier with all the right features! This spacious, fuel efficient SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, wireless charger, parking sensors, remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass) A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$24,500 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charger

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2013 Honda Odyssey T...
 198,639 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 170,501 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2009 Infiniti G Coup...
 145,214 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory