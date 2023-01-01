$24,500+ tax & licensing
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CARPLAY!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
76,860KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10017759
- Stock #: 3606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,860 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Factory remote start
Here comes a beautiful Chevrolet Equinox Premier with all the right features! This spacious, fuel efficient SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, wireless charger, parking sensors, remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass) A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charger
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
