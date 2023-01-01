2018 Chevrolet Equinox

$24,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 8 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10017759

10017759 Stock #: 3606

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3606

Mileage 76,860 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Wireless Charger Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Automatic lights SMART KEY BACKUP SENSORS Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Anti-Start Security Side Turning Signals Android Audio Power Rear Door / Hatch Auto Start or Remote Start

