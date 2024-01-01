$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
175,860KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNAXHEV0J6306005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,860 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Lease Return, 4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Factory Remote Starter, Heated Seats, Back-Up-Camera, Only 175,860 Kms, Asking $13,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
2015 Toyota Sienna SE TECH PKG 162,079 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2013 Other TRAILER 7x14 Haulmark 0 $4,495 + tax & lic
2007 Hummer H3 4WD,5 Doors,Auto,A/C,Leather,Sunroof,Certified,,, 182,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Email Vendora Credit Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2018 Chevrolet Equinox