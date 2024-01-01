Menu
<p>One Owner, Lease Return, 4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Factory Remote Starter, Heated Seats, Back-Up-Camera, Only 175,860 Kms, Asking $13,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</p>

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

175,860 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,860KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXHEV0J6306005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,860 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Lease Return, 4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Factory Remote Starter, Heated Seats, Back-Up-Camera, Only 175,860 Kms, Asking $13,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-XXXX

519-829-5628

519-829-5628
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2018 Chevrolet Equinox