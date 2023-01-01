2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 5 9 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10614648

10614648 Stock #: 328499

328499 VIN: 1GCNCNEH3JZ328499

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 122,596 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Tow Hitch Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

