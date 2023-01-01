Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

122,596 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10614648
  2. 10614648
  3. 10614648
  4. 10614648
  5. 10614648
  6. 10614648
  7. 10614648
  8. 10614648
  9. 10614648
  10. 10614648
  11. 10614648
  12. 10614648
  13. 10614648
  14. 10614648
  15. 10614648
  16. 10614648
  17. 10614648
  18. 10614648
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
122,596KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10614648
  • Stock #: 328499
  • VIN: 1GCNCNEH3JZ328499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 122,596 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

2014 Ford Focus 5dr ...
 167,000 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Eos ...
 93,991 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey L...
 139,552 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory