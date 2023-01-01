$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
122,596KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10614648
- Stock #: 328499
- VIN: 1GCNCNEH3JZ328499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 122,596 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3