2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1LT HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | REMOTE START
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1LT HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | REMOTE START
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,732 KM
Vehicle Description
Deep Ocean Blue Metallic 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4D Double Cab EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Ash/Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bluetooth® For Phone, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, Body-Colour Pwr Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Brake assist, CD player, Chevrolet Connected Access, Chevrolet w/4G LTE, Chrome Grille Surround, Cloth Seat Trim, Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Chrome Bumper, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, True North Edition, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17" x 8" Bright Machined Aluminum.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
