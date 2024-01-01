Menu
Account
Sign In
Deep Ocean Blue Metallic 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4D Double Cab EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Ash/Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2 Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bluetooth® For Phone, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, Body-Colour Pwr Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Brake assist, CD player, Chevrolet Connected Access, Chevrolet w/4G LTE, Chrome Grille Surround, Cloth Seat Trim, Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Chrome Bumper, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8 Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, True North Edition, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17 x 8 Bright Machined Aluminum.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

123,732 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | REMOTE START

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 11437697
  2. 11437697
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,732KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCVKREC5JZ210890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Deep Ocean Blue Metallic 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4D Double Cab EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Ash/Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bluetooth® For Phone, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, Body-Colour Pwr Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Brake assist, CD player, Chevrolet Connected Access, Chevrolet w/4G LTE, Chrome Grille Surround, Cloth Seat Trim, Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Chrome Bumper, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, True North Edition, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17" x 8" Bright Machined Aluminum.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 301A | FX4 PACKAGE | HITCH AND TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 301A | FX4 PACKAGE | HITCH AND TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER 55,908 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus RX 350 L LUXURY PACKAGE | SUNROOF | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Lexus RX 350 L LUXURY PACKAGE | SUNROOF | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS 51,060 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Soul EX+ HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Kia Soul EX+ HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SUNROOF | 34,552 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500