$44,000+ tax & licensing
$44,000
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - Leather Seats - $297 B/W
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$44,000
+ taxes & licensing
79,580KM
Used
- VIN: 1GCVKSEC8JZ368342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,580 KM
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
This stylish and hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior and impressive capability. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 79,580 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. Upgrading to this Silverado LTZ is a great choice as it comes with premium features like unique aluminum wheels, leather seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio and voice-activated technology. Comfort and convenience is enhanced with a rear vision camera, remote vehicle start, a 60/40 split folding bench rear seat, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, a spray in bed liner, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio, signature LED lighting plus it also comes with power heated front seats and power folding exterior mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Steering Wheel, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Tires: Profile: 65
Locking Tailgate
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Streaming Audio
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
4 door
Touch Screen
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Liftgate window: Power
Wheel Width: 8.5
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 983 mm
Wheelbase: 3,645 mm
Rear Leg Room: 879 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Width: 2,032 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,266 kg
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Overall height: 1,877 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Chevrolet MyLink
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Overall Length: 5,842 mm
Front Head Room: 1,087 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,675 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm
Manual child safety locks
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Curb weight: 2,373 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Stability controll with anti-roll
OnStar RemoteLink
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
3 USB ports
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
Teen Driver Technology
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2