2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$44,000 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 5 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8164879

8164879 Stock #: UK1897

UK1897 VIN: 1GCVKSEC8JZ368342

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1897

Mileage 79,580 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Front split-bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Tires: Profile: 65 Locking Tailgate Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Streaming Audio Safety Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Mechanical Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Comfort Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Touch Screen Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Wheel Diameter: 18 Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Liftgate window: Power Wheel Width: 8.5 Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims LED Lights Tires: Width: 265 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 983 mm Wheelbase: 3,645 mm Rear Leg Room: 879 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Width: 2,032 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,266 kg Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Overall height: 1,877 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Chevrolet MyLink Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Overall Length: 5,842 mm Front Head Room: 1,087 mm Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,675 mm Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm Manual child safety locks EZ-lift tailgate SiriusXM Curb weight: 2,373 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Stability controll with anti-roll OnStar RemoteLink LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 3 USB ports Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device Teen Driver Technology 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

