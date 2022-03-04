2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,950 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 7 8 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8616503

8616503 Stock #: 22236

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 89,781 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.