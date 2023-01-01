2018 Chevrolet Trax

$19,005 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 6 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9603994

9603994 Stock #: NK4672B

NK4672B VIN: 3GNCJPSB7JL296261

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Storm Blue

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4672B

Mileage 118,618 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Full with storage Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Suspension class: Touring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Video Monitor Location: Front Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km Tires: Width: 205 mm Front Head Room: 1,006 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,341 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 907 mm Fuel Capacity: 53 L Overall height: 1,684 mm Overall Width: 1,775 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,374 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Hip Room: 1,288 mm Led Headlights Rear Head Room: 986 mm Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm TOUCHSCREEN Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg Wheelbase: 2,555 mm Curb weight: 1,488 kg Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,257 mm Chevrolet MyLink Touch Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.