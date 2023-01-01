$19,005+ tax & licensing
$19,005
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Trax
2018 Chevrolet Trax
LT
118,618KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9603994
- Stock #: NK4672B
- VIN: 3GNCJPSB7JL296261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Storm Blue
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Confidently cover a lot of ground in this compact SUV that'll help take you anywhere you want to go. This 2018 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 118,618 kms. It's storm blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trax's trim level is LT. Upgrading to the 2018 Trax LT see the addition of aluminum wheels, air conditioning, premium cloth seats and driver power lumbar, LED headlight and tail lights, cruise control, and a remote engine start. The LT also comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, a 6 speaker audio system with a UBS plugin, a rear vision camera, plus power windows, and power locks with keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Led Headlights, Touchscreen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $136.49 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $24841 ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome surround
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with storage
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Video Monitor Location: Front
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,341 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 907 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Overall height: 1,684 mm
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,374 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,288 mm
Led Headlights
Rear Head Room: 986 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg
Wheelbase: 2,555 mm
Curb weight: 1,488 kg
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,257 mm
Chevrolet MyLink Touch
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
